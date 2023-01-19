The Apprentice: what's the biggest profit a team has ever made in a task? Find out the most money a team has ever made on the show

The Apprentice is in full swing as teams compete to impress Lord Sugar by making the most amount of money with their tasks – which so far have included selling boating experiences to holidaymakers and creating tasty bao buns to sell to the masses. While both tasks saw each team make a profit – what's the most a team has ever made on the show? Find out here…

Back in 2019, Lord Alan Sugar was left shocked when a team brought in the show's biggest ever profit, making an incredible £1.2million in an electric bike challenge, while the other team made just over £423,000.

WATCH: Check out the incredible moment the team made a huge profit

Loading the player...

The leader of the team was Iasha Masood, who based the bike around a client named 'Sophisticated Sarah', aiming their bike invention towards to 'Yummy Mummy' market. The group made a total of £1,232,810.

Reacting to the win at the time, one person wrote: "I can’t believe they made that amount of money on sophisticated Sarah," while another person added: "We all mocked Sophisticated Sarah but apparently she sells. Over a million! #TheApprentice."

Alan was very impressed

At the time, Alan was deeply impressed after Claude Littner told him about the team's progress, telling them: "Wow. Wow. One million, well done Iasha. You've certainly stepped up a gear, that's for sure." He then treated the winning team to a go-kart experience.

TRENDING NOW: The Apprentice's Karren Brady looks incredible in glam transformation

RELATED: Claude Littner reveals he was given six months to live

In this season, Claude has sadly been missing from much of the show due to illness. Explaining Claude's absence, Lord Alan Sugar explained: "Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else."

Claude suffered a bike accident back in 2021, and underwent nine surgeries after his accident which occurred near his home in Mill Hill, London.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.