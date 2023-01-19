Hugh Bonneville gives fans a first look at new show with Sanditon star The Gold will make its debut on BBC One and Paramount+ later this year

Hugh Bonneville just gifted fans with a first glimpse of his new TV series, The Gold – and it looks seriously good! Set to land on BBC One and Paramount+ later this year, the six-part drama delves into one of the biggest events in British criminal history – the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery.

Posting two photos on Instagram, Hugh shared a snap from The Gold's official launch event held at the British Film Institution, where he was joined by co-stars Jack Lowden and Sanditon actress Charlotte Spencer. In a second photo, Hugh could be seen in character as Brian Boyce, the top Met detective who heads up the investigation.

Among the impressive ensemble cast, fans can also expect to see Dominic Cooper, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia and Stefanie Martini.

Giving fans an idea of what to expect, the BBC's official press release for the show reads:

"On the 26 November 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft, at the time the biggest in world history, but for its wider legacy."

Hugh shared a first look at The Gold

The statement continues: "The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

The actor stars as detective Brian Boyce in the new series

"Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatization which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety."

