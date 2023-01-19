ITV announces 'Love Island' for older generation – get the details The Romance Retreat has been announced by ITV

Following the success of Love Island, ITV has announced a spin-off show for older generations – and it sounds amazing! Confirming the news on Tuesday, the broadcaster has put out an official casting call for the upcoming dating show, titled The Romance Retreat.

According to the post: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show! This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown-up children."

WATCH: Love Island series nine - meet the Islanders

With the application and casting process already underway, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a 2023 release date!

ITV's announcement of The Romance Retreat comes just one year after Davina McCall pitched a middle-aged Love Island on Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of a CEO. Back in January 2022, the presenter explained that she'd love to "fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life."

Davina continued: "They've lived a life – they're widows, they're people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They're like interesting people. I'd watch that show."

ITV has put out an official casting call for "vibrant single parents"

According to The Masked Singer host, ITV had previously responded to her request to host a middle-aged dating show, telling Davina: "We're looking at something else that's quite similar, we might consider you for that."

Shortly after The Romance Retreat was announced, fans took to Twitter, asking ITV to get Davina on board.

Fans are calling for Davina McCall to host the Love Island spin-off

"I really hope @itvstudios have hired @ThisisDavina for their new Romance Retreat show since she basically came up with the idea and promoted it on @SteveBartlettSC podcast!!" wrote one.

"Okay @ThisisDavina get on the phone to ITV, The Romance Retreat has your name written all over it!" added another.

