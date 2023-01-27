Carol Kirkwood absent from BBC Breakfast following feud rumours

BBC Breakfast viewers were left with plenty of questions on Friday after Carol Kirkwood was noticeably absent from the popular morning show. A fan favourite, the weather presenter was replaced for the day by her co-star – meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas. While there is currently no explanation for the temporary shakeup, many have noted that Carol's absence follows recent rumours of a feud with Naga Munchetty.

Earlier this month, the BBC star was forced to deny reports of a feud with her co-star, telling The Sun: "I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

It's not the first time that fans have questioned their relationship on the show. Back In December, viewers were left unsure about an exchange between the BBC Breakfast stars, after Naga teased Carol, calling her "annoying." Following the cheeky comment, Charlie Stayt seemingly stepped in, jokily telling Carol to "stay calm."

Despite the rumours, however, Carol has always maintained that she shares a good relationship with each and every one of her co-stars on the show, explaining to Radio Times: "We're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice."

Sarah Keith-Lucas replaced Carol Kirkwood, delivering the weather report on Friday

Over the last few weeks, the BBC has seen a number of presenter shake-ups, especially after it was reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel.

Following the announcement of major changes, Joanna Gosling – who has worked for the BBC for 23 years – officially left the broadcaster this week. In an emotional goodbye, she said:

Carol recently responded to rumours of a feud with Naga Munchetty

'I am signing off after 23 years at BBC News, and before I go there are just a few things I wanted to say. I know this job is personal. We come directly into your home to tell you what's happening – good, bad, funny, sad. And in doing my work I always consider how you might be responding to the news you are hearing and what you might want to know.

"But your response to me leaving has been completely unexpected and I have been really touched by the wave of warmth and kindness from you, and I want to say thank you for all of your good wishes. It really has meant a lot to me."

