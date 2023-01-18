Carol Kirkwood breaks silence on TV rivalry reports amid BBC shake-up

Carol Kirkwood has been crowned the longest-serving member of BBC Breakfast, but since joining the programme in 1998, the weather presenter has had to deal with reports of TV rivalries, especially between the news show and ITV's Good Morning Britain. Speaking to Radio Times, the 60-year-old revealed that when it comes to rivalries, she simply doesn't have time for them.

"I work by myself so I'm producing all the graphics and running in and out of the studio and answering the phone and all the rest of it, so I don't even know what the other channel is doing to be honest because I'm too busy," she said.

Asked whether reports of an actual rivalry are true, Carol added: "Not with me anyway, I don't have the time."

Carol has also opened up about her close relationship with her BBC Breakfast co-stars Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent.

She told the publication: "I'm only ever going to say - and actually, it's true - they're all lovely. I mean, Sally and I are old friends from many moons ago. When Sally was a reporter we would go out sometimes on locations together. She's an absolute pleasure to work with and she's a lot of fun, and she's a very good journalist.

Carol shares a close bond with her BBC Breakfast co-stars

"But so are all the others as well, Jon and Naga and Charlie, they're all brilliant, and we're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice."

The BBC is currently undergoing a major presenter shake-up, with Joanna Gosling departing after 23 years

Carol's comments come just days after one of her BBC colleagues, Joanna Gosling, revealed that she had decided to leave the British broadcaster after 23 years, following a major presenter shake-up.

Earlier this month, it was reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel. According to iNews, the redundancy process has already begun with News presenters being asked to take part in a 40-minute screen test to determine whether they will keep their roles.

