Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles opens up about his future on the show The actor plays Marlon Pryce in the BBC series

Death in Paradise fans are loving series 12 of the BBC show so far. To mark the release of episode four this week, HELLO! caught up with actor Tahj Miles who plays Marlon Pryce on the beloved show.

The actor, who joined as a young officer in 2020, opens up about his time on Death in Paradise and where he sees his character heading in the future as Marlon gets ready to undergo his sergeant exams for the Saint Marie police force.

Tahj spoke to HELLO! about whether he could see himself being in the BBC murder-mystery for the long haul: "That's like asking what I want to do in the next five years, but I don't know what I want to do in the next five days!"

The TV star added: "I'm open to anything. Other people in their careers say 'In five years I want to do this', but I just take everything as it comes toward me. If things change, things change, if things stay the same then things stay the same. But I'm open to whatever it is."

Tahj as Marlon Pryce

Discussing what fans can expect from the rest of series 12, Tahj teased: "In typical Death in Paradise fashion, there are always things around the corner.

"Exactly what, I can't tell you but I'd describe it as boxing. There are a few jabs, right hooks and uppercuts. There's twists in loads of different ways. As fans know from watching it since series one, there's always something around the corner."

Episode four sees the team travel to St Barnabas to investigate

Episode four saw the team at Saint Marie police travel to St Barnabas to investigate a murder that takes place at the wedding of DS Naomi Thomas' (Shantol Jackson) best friend.

After the father of the bride, Rex Hayes, emerges in the wedding party with a knife in his stomach, it seems immediately clear who the perpetrator could be, but, not all is as it seems.

