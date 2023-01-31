GMB star Kate Garraway fans reach out to support star following 'dignified' interview Kate Garraway opened up about her husband's illness

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has opened up about the challenging time when her husband Derek was unable to see their two children while grilling the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the breakfast show - and was met with a huge amount of support from fans.

In the episode, Kate joined Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid to speak to Matt about his stint on the show, and spoke about the deeply emotional time about her gravely ill husband. The politician's response to Kate's searingly honest and emotional question left viewers in awe of the GMB star - you can watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Kate Garraway holds Matt Hancock to account for preventing her being with Derek during Covid

Loading the player...

In the clip, the presenter revealed that Matt called guidelines "irrelevant" while adding the struggles she faced with Derek and their children during the height of COVID, adding: "It gives the impression that you still don’t see why people are cross," she explained.

What did you think about the exchange?

She added: "They’re holding you to more account because you were Health Secretary making the decisions at this time."

DON'T MISS: Kate Garraway forced to miss Princess Kate's event after rushing to hospital in 'another crisis'

NEW: Kate Garraway calls Prince Harry 'petty' in surprising comments on GMB

Speaking about the situation, Matt replied: "The reason I think it’s important that I wrote the book is that I need to be completely open about what I did so we can learn as much as possible. If I can contribute anything now to the future making sure this doesn’t happen as badly again it’s that we learn the lesson of how to handle these things. We’re all human, we all make mistakes."

Sending support to Kate, one person tweeted: "Kate sending you a virtual hug, after dealing with him I think you need it," while another person added: "Love Kate so much, how is she just so dignified about this," while a third wrote: "@kategarraway what a consummate professional."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.