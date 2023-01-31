This Morning viewers issue same complaint about Holly Willoughby's outfit

This Morning viewers couldn't help but take issue with Holly Willoughby's outfit on the programme on Tuesday, with some complaining that her dress was "clashing" with the TV.

The 41-year-old presenter looked uber glamorous in her polka dot frock from ME+EM, which boasted long sleeves and a loose bow tied at the front.

Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out an issue with the dress, with one person writing: "As lovely as your dress is Holly, it's playing havoc with my eyes on my TV!" while another added: "Holly's dress is flaring badly on screen. Did no one spot this? Migraine sufferer here and it’s hard to look at."

A third person commented: "Holly, change that dress. It's clashing with the telly! #ThisMorning," while another tweeted: "#ThisMorning Holly's dress doesn't really work that well on TV, not a good choice."

Before appearing on the show, Holly shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram. Posting a picture from backstage, she wrote in the caption: "Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… today we are joined by @johnlydonofficial @emilyatack and @antoniobanderas … can't wait to see you! #hwstyle dress by @me_andem."

The complaints come just a day after Holly welcomed her childhood friend, Hannah Peckham, onto the show for a very special reason.

Holly shared a snap of her dress before the show

Hannah joined her school friend for an emotional interview about her son Bodhi, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November last year.

Describing the heartbreaking moment her son was diagnosed, Hannah detailed: "I literally just wanted to leave my body. It's like I'm looking down on myself and I can see myself in the room with the two doctors there and I just wanted to escape but I knew that I just had to for Bodhi. That was the only thing, otherwise I would have been out of there."

