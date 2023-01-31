Silent Witness viewers 'at breaking point' over latest episode - here's why

Silent Witness aired the first part of its final story on Monday night and viewers have taken to Twitter to react to one major moment in the episode.

The episode, titled Southbay, saw Jack get sucked into a difficult case that pitted him against an old mentor. Meanwhile, Nikki and the rest of the team discovered nothing was as it seemed as they delved deeper into the investigation.

It was one scene between Nikki and Jack that caught the attention of fans, however. Towards the end of the episode, the on-screen colleagues, played by Emilia Fox and David Caves, shared a kiss while working together on the case - and viewers were delighted to see the pair show affection towards each other.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "A kiss and I love yous in one episode. I'm not used to this, but I love it. Gimme more, while another shared a snap of the kiss, adding: "I'm at breaking point over this, they are everything."

A third fan tweeted: "Jakki is everything and more. They are literal soulmates. This episode was everything I could have ever wanted and more. Can't believe we only have one episode left," while a fourth commented: "I was surprised Nikki wasn't at the retirement do with Jack since they are a couple…but happy we got 'I love yous' on the phone and a little #jakki kiss!!!"

Meanwhile, other fans of the series also took to Twitter to praise the episode as a whole, with many hailing it the "best" of the series. One person tweeted: "Now that's the #silentwitness we all love. Lots of forensics and pathology with added Jakki just cherry on top @EmiliaFox @MrDavidCaves," while another added: "Best episode of the series."

A third person tweeted: "OMG! What a brilliant ep of #SilentWitness. Thrilling story, intrigued to see how it pans out! That scene with Velvy talking about his kids nearly had me in bits and those Jakki moments… be still my heart! Can’t wait for tomorrow's ep! iPlayer is so tempting right now."

