10 best 90s movies to watch on Netflix, Prime, Now TV and Disney+

Feeling nostalgic? We've rounded up the best 90s movies – and you can watch each and every one of them on the biggest streaming services out there, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV and Disney+. From cult classics to feel-good rom-coms, cyberpunk sci-fi flicks to adrenaline-pumping action movies, there's something for every film fan. Take a trip down memory lane with these 90s icons!

Clueless (1995)

You've never seen Clueless? As if! A cult classic, this 90s retelling of Jane Austen's Emma centers around Cher Horowitz, a Beverly Hills teen who tries her hand at matchmaking. A haze of Valley Girl slang, preppy plaid skirts and teen drama, there's a reason this film lives on in film history – and meme culture.

Watch on: NOW TV

Speed (1994)

In the mood for adrenaline-pumping action? Speed stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock as two strangers thrust together by fate. Tasked with driving a bus that's been rigged by a terrorist to explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour, what follows is plenty of nail-biting moments and sizzling chemistry between the film's leads.

Watch on: Disney+

Pretty Woman (1990)

If you don't watch Pretty Woman you're making a BIG mistake. Huge. The film that transformed Julia Roberts into a rom-com queen, this feel-good flick follows the unlikely love story between escort Vivienne Ward and wealthy businessman Edward Lewis (played by Richard Gere).

Watch on: Amazon Prime

Jurassic Park (1993)

Almost 30 years later and Jurassic Park still stands the test of time. Directed by Steven Spielberg, events take a turn for the worst in this sci-fi film after a group of palaeontologists are invited to tour an island theme park populated with dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. A must-see movie with an incredible cast that includes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, you'll be glad you watched this one.

Watch on: NOW TV, Amazon

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino is without a doubt one of the defining directors of the 90s. One of his best-loved and iconic films, Pulp Fiction intertwines the lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and a pair of diner bandits.

Watch on: Netflix

The Matrix (1999)

Set in a dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped in a simulated world, The Matrix follows Thomas Anderson, a hacker using the alias Neo, who's thrust into danger after accidentally discovering the truth. Heavily influenced by Japanese animation and martial arts films, you can also expect a stellar soundtrack packed with 90s classics.

Watch on: NOW TV

The Addams Family (1991)

If you loved Tim Burton's Wednesday, then you'll love The Addams Family. After reconnecting with whom they believe to be a long-lost relative, Gomez's brother Fester, what unfolds is a number of hilarious twists and turns for our favourite supernatural family.

Watch on: Amazon Prime

Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant is the adorably awkward bookshop owner who falls in love with Hollywood actress, Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts). The kind of film that'll perk you up after a long, hard day, Notting Hill is also a love letter to London, with scenes filmed at The Ritz, Portobello Road and The Savoy Hotel.

Watch on: Amazon Prime

Toy Story (1997)

It doesn't get more nostalgic than Toy Story – aka Pixar's first-ever feature film. Set in a magical world where toys come to life, a cowboy doll named Woody struggles to adapt after a brand new toy, action figure Buzz, becomes a hit with their owner and Woody's best friend, Andy.

Watch on: Disney+

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The film that shot Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to mega-stardom, Good Will Hunting takes place in South Boston, where Will, a self-taught genius on parole from jail, is discovered by top mathematicians at MIT. The only catch? To avoid time in prison, and work with his new mentors, he'll have to take part in mandatory psychotherapy sessions with Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

Watch on: Netflix

