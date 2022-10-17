Escape to the Chateau fans urge Dick and Angel Strawbridge to change favourite room The TV stars have shared a new photo

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a new photo of their jaw-dropping library at their French home, but fans were quick to suggest changes!

The comments section was full of praise for their stunning reading room, but many followers agreed on one change which would make the space even better – a comfy new chair!

WATCH: Take a tour of the Strawbridge's epic library room

"Absolutely love this room although you need a big comfy wingback in there," pointed out one fan, and another agreed, writing: "You need a better comfy recliner chair in there." A third added: "Love it! Need a big cosy settee you can sink into!" while a fourth said: "I would need a cushy couch or window seat! Doesn't look comfortable."

Fans thought Dick's chair didn't look very comfy

The couple's team shared the picture on their Instagram feed, @the_chateau_tv, which has amassed 250,000 followers. Along with the snap which showed Dick enjoying a book, they wrote: "Curling up with a good book is one of our favourite Sunday activities... and what a beautiful spot at The Chateau for exactly that.

"From coffee table to cookbooks, sustainability guides and novels, we've got a book for everyone on our shop. Head to the link in our bio to discover more."

The library has built-in shelves which go right up to the ceiling and the unique turret room makes it all the more unique.

Not in view in this particular shot, the couple also have a ladder in the room allowing access to the books up high.

The star have displayed fan artwork in their home

Many people have pointed out its similarity to Disney's Beauty and the Beast library – and we can't help but agree, it's magical!

Another cherished place in the chateau is a floor dedicated to fan mail. The couple have framed the best pictures they receive of their beloved home and they have them displayed along a grand corridor in a variety of different frames.

Sharing a look at the space earlier in the year, the post explained: "Dick and Angel often receive beautiful artwork handmade from our lovely Chateau community. If you've ever wondered what happens once it arrives... this floor of The Chateau is home to all of your wonderful creations. We'd love to know if you can spot yours."

