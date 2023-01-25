Everything Everywhere All at Once: how to watch Oscar nominated film Here's where to watch the Oscar-nominated film starring Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for a jaw dropping 11 Oscar nominations – and it's easy to see why! The spectacular absurdist comedy-drama has been a hugely talked about movie since its release in March 2022 – and has some incredible performances from the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan – all of whom have been nominated for an Oscar. If you still haven't watched it, here's how to watch the movie…

Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming

The film is currently available to watch for free on Amazon Prime Video – but for those who don't have a subscription, you can also rent the movie for streaming on YouTube, Google Play, Curzon and Apple TV from £3.49.

Everything Everywhere All at Once in the cinema

For those who want more of a cinematic experience, the film is also playing at London's iconic Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square – and it is definitely one that we would love to see on the big screen!

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Oscar nominations

The exciting film has been nominated for 11 accolades in total at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay, Achievement in Costume Design, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Stephanie Hsu is among the cast to receive an Oscar nomination

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once about?

The plot follows Evelyn, who runs a laundromat with her husband and has a strained relationship with her daughter, Joy. While dealing with an impending divorce, the IRS and her demanding father, she discovers that she is just one of countless parallel versions of herself – and that an alternative version of her daughter Joy is threatening to destroy the multiverse.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle have also been nominated

