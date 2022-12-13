Virgin River fans reveal fresh theory about major plotline - and it'll surprise you Do you agree with these theories for season five?

Earlier this year, Virgin River fans were left in a state of shock after season four dropped a major bombshell – Jack Sheridan is not the father of Charmaine's twins. Leaving viewers on a nail-biting cliffhanger, the series ended with a pregnant Charmaine calling Jack and his fiancée Mel Monroe to her lavish home where she later confessed to lying.

RELATED: Virgin River to introduce new characters for season five - here's everything we know

So who is the father of Charmaine's children? Fans think they've worked it out. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the official Virgin River account asked followers: "What are your predictions for Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!" and there were a number of interesting theories.

WATCH: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals major transformation for season 5

Loading the player...

"My biggest prediction is that Jack's military buddy, now cop, will turn out to be the father of Charmaine's twins," wrote one.

Meanwhile, another fan replied: "I think the twins will belong to Brady because he is now in love with Brie and that will destroy their relationship. She will turn to Mike for comfort and then they will become a couple. The twin's Dad has to cause some friction on the show."

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge drops major news on season five

READ: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge reveals 'really difficult' setback while filming season 5

Meanwhile, a third responded: "I think Dr Cameron is the twin's father. He has twins after a one night stand in the book. The woman was not Charmaine but the writers tend to tweak the book storylines."

Fans think they may have worked out who the father of Charmaine's twins could be

So far, it looks like Mike Valenzuela, Brady or Dr Cameron Hayek are the main suspects in this fan theory, but for now, we'll have to wait for season five, which is likely to be released in 2023.

Among the many other comments from fans, plenty also joked about the short timeline which has kept Charmaine pregnant throughout seasons one to four, as well as Mel, who has been pregnant throughout seasons three and four.

Fans have narrowed it down to either Mike Valenzuela, Brady or Dr Cameron Hayek

"The ladies will STILL be pregnant," commented one. "My prediction is we will get to the end of the season and Charmaine still won't have given birth," agreed a second.

"Love the show but I do hope Charmaine finally gives birth, been the longest pregnancy ever. That means Mel will be pregnant for at least another 3/4 seasons, def need to speed it up," wrote a third.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.