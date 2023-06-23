5 Virgin River fan theories we're obsessed with ahead of season five

Virgin River has a huge fanbase and so, naturally, they (and us!) are counting down the days until season five lands on Netflix.

Viewers had their hopes up for season five to follow in season four's footsteps and be released in July after leading stars Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge previously said they were expecting a summer drop. However, it's since been confirmed by the streaming giant that the new episodes will be available from 7 September.

So, although fans will have to wait a little longer, it gives us more time to share our theories on what we think is in store for our favorite small-town residents.

We love nothing more than reading through the brilliant, and often wild, plot ideas that fans share on social media and online threads. Here are five theories we're obsessed with that could happen in Virgin River season five…

Preacher and Paige find themselves in trouble again

They've not had the easiest ride, have they? Poor Preacher (played by Colin Lawrence) and Paige (played by Lexa Doig) were reunited at the end of season four, so it's likely that their story will continue into the new season. The drama began when Paige's husband Wes was fatally pushed down the stairs when he was physically abusing his wife. But things got more complicated when his twin Vince turned up and, in a bid to save Paige, got hit in the head by a log-wielding Preacher.

But some think that perhaps it might not be the end of Vince and that he could still be alive and come back to cause more havoc. We just hope Christopher is ok!

The paternity of Charmaine's twins will be a big shock

It's been the ongoing question for a while now: who on earth is the father of Charmaine's twins? Despite Jack thinking for a while he was the dad, it was revealed in a cliffhanger (that everyone, admittedly, saw coming) that he in fact is not.

But, should the truth come out, fans are convinced it's going to someone unexpected. Some are even suggesting Jack's military buddy, Jack, who came back into the fold in season four will be revealed as the father. Viewers picked up on his reaction when Jack informed him of the news, with Mike telling him: "I didn't know you were still seeing her." Intriguing, right?

There's a shock death

Say it isn't so! Virgin River hasn't shied away from harrowing storylines like abuse, cancer diagnoses, and loss, so a dramatic death isn't beyond the realms of possibility. But the real question is: who?

We don't want to worry you but *gulps* there are theories out there suggesting that Hope McCrea (played by the ever-brilliant Annette O'Toole) could be the one to say goodbye. The theory on Reddits suggests that because of her deteriorating health (due to a car crash) in season four, she could have a sad end in the new episodes. We hope this doesn't come true, but they've got to keep the plot interesting right?

Doc's grandson, Denny, is not who he says he is

This is another theory that worries us. As much as the resident medic can get a little grumpy, we would protect Doc (Tim Matheson) at all costs! He had a surprise when the grandson he didn't know he had, Denny (Kai Bradbury) turned up on his doorstep, and things got more sticky when it transpired he was stealing medication from Doc's practice. Denny then confessed to Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) that he was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, a terminal illness.

But some fans think that he might not be telling the whole truth. A fan on Reddit is even convinced that he isn't Doc's grandson at all and that he has serious ulterior motives. Hmmm.

Mel and Jack get ready to be parents

Virgin River is a beloved show but fans do enjoy poking fun at its wild timeline – Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) being pregnant for four seasons being one example – and some viewers think that Mel might also have a rather long pregnancy.

The character found out she was pregnant in series three and in series four she found out that it was definitely Jack's (Yay!) so will season five see a new arrival? Or will we be waiting until season six to see them become parents? Time will tell.

Who will star in Virgin River series five?

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge will be back to reprise their roles as on-screen engaged couple Jack Sheridan and Mel Monroe. But there are other notable faces fans can look forward to being reunited with.

Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, and Tim Matheson will be back as the favorites, Hope, Doc, and Preacher respectively; while Lauren Hammersley, Zibby Allen and Grayson Maxwell are also thought to be returning.

What's the future beyond Virgin River season five?

Regarding the future of Virgin River, there's good news and bad news. The good news? It's coming back for a sixth season! The bad? Well, we could be waiting a while.

HELLO! previously reported that the sixth instalment of drama had been affected by the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood. The striking, which is over fairer pay and better working conditions, has affected a number of shows such as Outlander, Yellowjackets and Stranger Things.

If filming for the new season won't commence until the strike is "settled", the cast could be waiting a while until they get back on set, with some industry insiders betting that the strike won't end until the fall.

But, despite the setback, the cast are taking it in their stride and standing by those who are striking. Annette, who plays Hope McCrea, was seen in a video on Instagram shared by Martin Henderson as she was on the picket line striking and striving for writers to get respect and fairness.