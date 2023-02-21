This Morning star Holly Willoughby forced to walk away during 'controversial' segment The star was tasting pancakes on Tuesday morning

This Morning star Holly Willoughby was forced to leave her seat next to co-host Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning during a pancake-tasting test.

To celebrate Pancake Day, the hosting duo tried out controversial pancake dishes, including cheese and marmite, strawberry and balsamic vinegar and gravy pancakes - and it's safe to say the third dish didn't go down so well with Holly.

The mum-of-three was apprehensive going into the taste test, which would see the presenters try and guess the flavours, and warned she would "vomit" into her napkin if tuna was involved in the recipe.

Holly and Phillip took part in a pancake-tasting test on Tuesday

Luckily for Holly, the saltwater fish didn't feature in any of the dishes, and the hosts were pleasantly surprised by the first two. However, when Holly revealed the third plate, which displayed a pot of gravy sitting next to a pile of pancakes, she didn't like what she saw.

"Please don't be something gross, if that's gravy I'm not going to like it," she said, before tucking into the dish. See Holly's reaction to the pancakes in the video below…

After returning to her seat and discovering that the foul-tasting dish was in fact gravy pancakes, she turned to the crew, jokingly exclaiming: "It's gravy, you're sick! You're sick! I knew it as I poured it!"

Viewers were quick to react to the segment, with some preferring the classic recipe combinations. One person wrote: "Can't beat pancakes with lemon and sugar."

However, others didn't see the issue with combining gravy with pancakes, with one viewer tweeting: "What's wrong with gravy? A pancake is just a flat Yorkshire pudding."

The hilarious moment comes just days after Holly had a rather awkward moment while hosting Dancing On Ice on Sunday.

The 42-year-old - who looked stunning in a gorgeous gold gown - was chatting to The Wanted singer and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Jay McGuiness about his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when Jay made a joke that didn't go down too well with some viewers.

Holly and Phillip celebrated Pancake Day on This Morning

"He keeps saying he can't dance, but we all saw those hips tonight," said Holly, to which Jay jokingly responded: "You perv."

The comment sparked a mixed reaction from viewers, with some branding the moment "awkward" whilst others called the joke "hilarious".

