Death in Paradise star Shantol Jackson reveals all on confirmed season 13 

Death in Paradise has finally wrapped up season 12 - and the BBC has thankfully confirmed that the show will be returning for season 13! We were thrilled to hear the exciting news - as well as the finale’s revelation that DI Neville Parker would indeed be staying on the island of St Marie for a little longer - and sat down with Shantol Jackson to chat all about it!

Although Shantol couldn’t reveal much about season 13, telling HELLO!: "I can’t tell you anything just yet - I really can’t tell you anything just yet because I don’t know yet but I’m sure it will be just as amazing or even more for season 13. We’ve set a bar and I believe in going over the bar! We maintain or go over it, we don’t go below it! Expect season 12 or more," the star did open up about what she would like to happen to Naomi and the other characters. Check it out here…

WATCH: Shantol Jackson reveals what she wants to happen in season 13

The star also chatted about the hugely exciting season finale in our Under the Palms series, check it out here, revealing Ralf’s reaction to the shocking storyline which saw Neville placed under arrest, as well as how she and her co-star, Ginny Holder, shared a bottle of wine to settle down and read through the scripts together.

Shantol has opened up about season 12

The star also previously chatted about Beyond Paradise, the new spin-off series which aired on Friday, joking that she would love to be involved. She said: "I would be on the next plane out! I would love to be there and love to work with Kris.

"He’s amazing, that’s why he got a spin-off because he’s so loved by the audience. I haven’t seen it yet but I’m excited to see it. I’m sure Naomi would happily come over to work with Humphrey, solving even more crimes." What did you think of the new series?

