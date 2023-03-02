Susanna Reid pays heartfelt tribute to GMB team as she announces disappointing news The presenter opened Thursday's show with an announcement

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid paid a heartfelt tribute to the show's crew on Thursday morning after announcing some disappointing news.

The broadcaster, who recently returned to the show from Kyiv in Ukraine, addressed the viewers in the opening moments of the programme, revealing that she had lost out to Clive Myrie for Network Presenter of the Year at the RTS awards on Wednesday evening.

Congratulating the BBC journalist, she said: "You do an exceptional job, Clive, and I couldn't be happier that you won the award and I lost."

Susanna lost out to Clive Myrie at the RTS awards on Thursday

She went on to thank viewers of the show who voted for her, saying: "Millions of viewers watching breakfast television, I'd just like to say thank you very much to you because the reason we're here is because you're watching.

"I'm giving the speech that I wasn't able to last night," she quipped, before applauding the GMB team for their hard work, saying: "Thank you to all the team that work incredibly hard every night and every day."

Susanna congratulated Clive for his win on Instagram

Ben jokingly added: "Not hard enough, Clive's team work a little bit harder, quite frankly. So, buck your ideas up because we need to get Susanna over the line next year. It just won't do," prompting laughter from the studio.

Susanna marked her night out at the awards ceremony on Instagram. Posting a snap showing the ITV star looking all glammed up in a stunning red dress, she shared her appreciation for her nomination in the caption, writing: "RTS AWARDS! Thrilled to have been shortlisted - but HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Clive Myrie for winning Network Presenter of the Year."

The presenter, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction earlier on in the day during Wednesday's show, was inundated with supportive messages from fans. One person wrote: "Congrats to be up there with the best," while another added: "Both fantastic presenters. Well done Clive."

