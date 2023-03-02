All there is to know about Susanna Reid's love life history The Good Morning Britain presenter is a mother-of-three

Susanna Reid wakes up the nation with a friendly face each morning on ITV's Good Morning Britain. The broadcaster has been a familiar face on the current affairs programme since 2014 and so fans feel like they know the TV star quite well.

Susanna delivers hard-hitting headlines as an anchor, but she also brings light-hearted moments to the show, as seen in the video when she suffered an awkward "wardrobe crisis" before the show aired!

When it comes to her private life, Susanna is much more reserved, but the journalist did open up about enjoying her own company. She told The Sunday Times: "My mornings are intense with the adrenaline of live news, so switching off is hard. I'm perfectly happy with my own company." Find out more about her love life history below...

Who is Susanna Reid dating?

Despite being a well-known star up and down the country, Susanna keeps her personal life away from the spotlight, but it is thought that the TV star is currently single.

Her most recent known relationship began in 2018 when The Sun revealed she was dating Crystal Palace Football Club owner Steve Parish after the pair were introduced by Susanna's former GMB co-presenter, Piers Morgan.

However, the romance wasn't to last and the pair parted ways in April 2019. There were reports of a reconciliation in 2020, but this was not confirmed.

What is Susanna Reid's love life history?

Prior to her relationship with Steven, Susanna was in a long-term relationship with Dominic Cotton. Dominic also worked as a journalist and the pair began dating in 1998. The couple welcomed three sons together, Sam, Finn, and Jack, but in 2014, they parted ways.

What has Susanna Reid said about her love life?

Susanna has occasionally opened up about her love life, in particular the reason why she never married. She previously explained on GMB in 2021: "It was a personal choice. It's a bit of an old-fashioned idea that children are 'illegitimate' if you're not married. Children are legitimate, whether you're married or not!"

