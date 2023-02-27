Susanna Reid sparks fan debate as she makes return to GMB studio after break The presenter has been reporting from Kyiv recently

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid made her return to the ITV studio on Monday morning to host the morning news programme alongside Ed Balls, but it sparked a mixed response from her fans.

Before going on air, the TV star took to Twitter to share her daily routine via an article in The Times, including details of her 3.40 am wake-up call, which seemingly divided her followers.

Many were keen to share their shock at Susanna's hectic schedule, with one person tweeting: "It's amazing that you are up so early in the morning and yet still manage to look so fabulous and a great presenter every day." A second agreed: "Up at 03.45 am each morning and still looks gorgeous."

However, others were less impressed, with one person commenting: "I'm sure many people get up at this time and earn a fraction of what Susanna Reid earns, does make me chuckle."

Susanna Reid is back presenting alongside Ed Balls

Other comments sparked a debate which led to a direct response from Susanna. A fourth wrote: "Any one would think she's the only person who gets up early for work but most do it five days a week," Susanna responded: "Who would think that?!"

Another Twitter user said: "Three day week; term time only... heart bleeds," to which Susanna replied: "Don't let it do that Sue," followed by a red love-heart emoji. Monday marked Susanna's return to the ITV studio after her extended break to report from Kyiv to mark one year of conflict in Ukraine.

Susanna reported on the ground and fronted special coverage as she interviewed locals who had been horrifically affected by the war. The journalist interviewed a young Ukrainian girl who recalled the night her parents were tragically killed after their shelter was attacked.

Susanna Reid was previously reporting from Kyiv

"A number of the adults taking shelter there were killed, luckily the children were in a separate part of the shelter, so she's lost her parents and is being looked after by her grandparents," Susanna explained. "I asked her, 'Do you remember that night?' and she said 'No I don't remember.'

"She said, 'I don't have a memory'. It's almost like she doesn't have any feeling about what happened because she's so traumatised by it, but everybody is absolutely determined not to give quarter to Russia."

