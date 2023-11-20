Is Susanna Reid married? GMB host confuses with chunky wedding ring after swearing off marriage

Susanna Reid told Good Morning Britain fans in 2021 that she had no plans to ever get married, which is why many were left shocked after spotting a ring on her left hand.

On Monday, the TV presenter joined co-host Richard Madeley in a burgundy belted dress by Jane Atelier with a curled bob and gold jewellery, which included a chunky wedding band. It appeared to be a new addition to her jewellery collection since she was spotted with no rings as she showed off her glamorous work attire last week.

© Instagram The GMB host, styled by Debbie Harper, sported a ring on her left hand on Monday

This prompted fans to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask: "Is Susanna Reid wearing a wedding ring? When did she get married?" and: "Am I missing something? I noticed that @susannareid100 is wearing a ring on her wedding finger today."

Susanna has never been married before and has chosen to keep her relationships out of the spotlight. She shares three sons Sam, Finn, and Jack with her ex-partner, journalist Dominic Cotton, whom she dated from 1998 to 2014.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Susanna Reid doesn't normally wear rings on her left hand

She also dated football club owner Steve Parish on and off in 2019 and 2020 after being introduced by her former co-host Piers Morgan.

Susanna maintains a good relationship with her exes, telling The Mirror: "I'm still talking to Dom. He is one of my best friends in the world," while insisting on GMB she was "very good friends" with Steve following their split.

The GMB host previously dated Steve Parish

While dating the Crystal Palace chairman, Susanna quickly shut down any rumours that she'd be walking down the aisle. "I've never wanted it. I’ve never fantasised about the big day. It was never my ambition to be married," she told The Sun.

"I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

This was not the only time she had addressed the subject of marriage. In 2021, Susanna made a rare admission that it has been a "personal choice" never to marry during a GMB conversation.

"It was a personal choice. It's a bit of an old-fashioned idea that children are 'illegitimate' if you're not married. Children are legitimate, whether you're married or not!"

LOOK: 12 GMB hosts' unbelievable weddings: Kate Garraway's city nuptials, Ben Shephard's islet & more