Succession fans think they’ve spotted major hint on how season 4 will end Surely this can’t be how the Roy family ends their story?

Succession fans have been speculating about the end of the show after one viewer pointed out a potential major hint in season four’s poster - and we think they might be on to something!

While the musing started out as a joke, with the eagle-eyed viewer circling an image of a plane reflected in the glass of their office building on the poster, writing: "Would be so funny if it ended with them all abruptly dying in a plane crash. the clues are right there," others think that they might actually be onto something! Check out the new season four trailer here…

WATCH: Succession’s season four trailer sees the Logan children unravelling

Discussing the theory, another person pointed out a joke from an earlier season, where Tom tells Greg: "Greg, you marry her, you’re a plane crash away from becoming Europe’s weirdest king!" Another person added: "Wait I actually can see this happening." A third person added: "For whatever reason Greg misses the plane so he’s the only one to survive and so he gets everything due to a weird clause in Logan’s will."

Can you spot the plane?

Fans also discussed the hint on Reddit, with one writing: "I think something bad will happen in the plane. I'm theorizing here but I wonder if Logan might die in the plane." However, others were less sure, with one writing: "This seems like a wild prediction?"

Are you excited for season four?

This isn’t the first time that a promotional poster has hinted at a show's end, as recently, fans of Happy Valley spotted plenty of hints about the show’s conclusion in the poster, including (and spoilers ahead for those who haven’t watched it yet) the same bike as the one used by Tommy Lee Royce when he escaped prison, and a fire in the background alluding to how Tommy dies in the season finale.

