The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's secret struggle with ongoing condition revealed The actor has only briefly spoken about the situation

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion is a hugely prolific actor who has done countless interviews and Comic Con appearances over the years – so it might come as a surprise to fans that he has an ongoing hearing condition that he doesn't often speak about. Find out more here…

The actor, who has also starred in shows including Firefly and Castle, lost all hearing in his left ear back in 1977 aged six, with the cause unknown. While Nathan very rarely speaks about it, he did reference his hearing back on Twitter in 2014 while quoting a friend, writing: "YOU DON’T LOOK DEAF IN YOUR LEFT EAR."

WATCH: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion shares special behind-the-scenes footage

Loading the player...

At the San Diego Comic Con, he also referenced his hearing, joking: "I'm good in my right ear," when a fellow panellist asked him how he heard a question from the audience.

While the actor doesn't often speak about his hearing condition, he did recently open up about another issue that forced him to cancel attending a convention in Portland. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen of the greater Oregon area. Although I was very much looking forward to seeing you all this weekend, I have fallen ill and will not be able to attend the Convention in Portland.

Nathan is deaf in one ear

"I am crestfallen. I am heartbroken. I am also full of snot and have a fever. Next time!"

MORE: Why was The Rookie star Nathan Fillion's hit show canceled?

MORE: See the cast of The Rookie and their real-life families

The fan convention takes place from Friday 17 February to Sunday 19 February, with thousands of fans flocking to the Oregon Convention Center, where various attractions and celebrities await.

He lost his hearing in 1977

Fans were quick to express their well wishes, with one person writing: "Feel better! Good of you to stay home if you have a fever. Thoughtful not to spread germs," while another added: "Even when he falls ill, he still makes my day with a laugh. Feel better soon!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.