Endeadvour's Roger Allam makes rare comment about 'ridiculous' marriage with famous wife The Murder in Provence star is married to actress Rebecca Saire

Endeavour actor Roger Allam, who plays DI Fred Thursday in the TV show, has chosen to keep his marriage away from the spotlight, but he has made one very rare comment about his romance in the past.

In fact, the Murder in Provence star, 69, and his wife Killing Eve star Rebecca Saire, 59, have never even revealed what year they tied the knot and neither of them appears to wear engagement or wedding rings. However, they are parents to sons William, 23, and Thomas, so they have been loved up for over two decades.

So what is their secret to a long-lasting relationship? Being able to laugh and be "ridiculous" with one another, he explained in his interview with the Radio Times.

"My wife makes me laugh so much, I sometimes think I’m going to die laughing. I love that. Laughing, liking, loving, and giving each other room to not have to do everything together all the time," he said.

Roger revealed his happy marriage is built on laughter

"But honestly, sometimes marriage is just about the silliness, the freedom with each other to be silly and ridiculous."

"And then also serious about things that are more serious, and also just about practical things that have to be done," Roger continued, as he discussed his on-screen chemistry with Joanna Lumley in Conversations from a Long Marriage.

Roger's wife Rebecca and son William appeared in Endeavour

Joanna, who has been married to musician Stephen Barlow for over 30 years, later joked: "All my friends want to be married to Roger Allam." However, she had equally gushing words to say about her real-life husband, describing him as "fantastic" and "amazing", and adding: "I admire him because he’s brilliant."

Roger's Endeavor co-stars are equally as private about their relationships, despite the fact that several of them are happily married. Sara Vickers has been married to Game of Thrones star Kerr Logan since 2017 while Abigail Thaw exchanged vows with Nigel Whitmey in 1986 – and both couples met while training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

