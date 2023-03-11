Katie Couric reveals surprising truth about her former Today costars The former Today Show host's views are quite amusing

Katie Couric has shared an amusing insight into what she might have thought of some of her Today costars.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday evening, the former Today host who revealed she had treatment for breast cancer last year shared that she could compare some of her former coworkers to the disastrous and inappropriate fictional news anchors in the 2004 satirical film Anchorman.

Katie has worked at several different newsrooms over the years making it impossible to say who exactly she is referring to.

However, as it’s quite possible the 66-year-old is hinting at the fact that she has encountered less than ideal coworkers at several places where she has worked, it's quite possible she might be including her time on the Today in her comment.

In the film, Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and Steve Carrell all star as 1970s news hosts at a San Diego television studio. The central plot of the film sees Will's character, Ron Burgundy, clash with his newly appointed female counterpart (played by Christina).

Sharing a video showing her watching the first Anchorman movie to her story on Thursday, Katie captioned it: "I forgot how funny this movie is. Sadly I worked with some people like these fools…"

Katie likened her time on Today to the movie Anchorman

While Katie very likely made her comments solely in jest, on a more serious note we do know more about one time Katie was left unimpressed with a former Today host who she used to share the screen with every morning.

Following the Today Show's dismissal of Matt Lauer in 2017 following accusations from several women that he had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior, the Wake Up Call newsletter writer cut all ties with the host who used to be her friend.

Katie spent 15 years working on Today

In a later interview with Savannah Guthrie, Katie explained: "I think what I realized is that there was a side of Matt I never really knew…

"As I got more information and learned what was going on behind the scenes, it was really upsetting and disturbing. It was really devastating," she explained.

