Today Show announces shake-up to Third Hour as hosts set to depart studios – details

The Today Show has established itself as one of the leading morning news programs over the years, but that doesn't mean it isn't liable to shake things up once in a while.

Watch in the video below as the hosts of The Third Hour of Today reveal the major way the show will differ in upcoming installments.

The show is just starting to settle back into a groove with its regular slate of hosts, as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie made their long awaited return to the show on Monday.

The former devoted her days off to caring for her younger daughter, who had been hospitalized, and the latter had contracted Covid-19 for the third time.

Now Al Roker is the one who is off from the show, being subbed in by fellow Third Hour co-host Dylan Dreyer this week.

Al's departure, however, is a happier one as he gets to spend time on vacation with his wife Deborah Roberts and his son Nick, who they picked up from college for spring break.

Hoda and Savannah recently returned to Today

Dylan has previously stepped up for her fellow NBC meteorologist on several occasions, most recently when Al had been hospitalized after blood clots had been discovered in his lungs and was away from the show over the holiday season.

While Hoda and Savannah were away and fans worried for them, Al exclusively shared with HELLO! a message for his co-stars that presented a united front.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," he said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

The NBC hosts are an incredibly close-knit group

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

