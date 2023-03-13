Jamie Lee Curtis discusses trans daughter Ruby, gender parity in emotional backstage speech after Oscar win

Jamie Lee Curtis has called for more gender parity at the Oscars while acknowledging the concerns of trans people.

Speaking backstage to the press following her Best Supporting Actress win, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared how it felt "surreal and proud to be here," among the 65 women nominated across the 23 branches, but said she "would like to see more women nominated".

"Inclusivity then invokes the bigger questions of, 'How do you include everyone when there are binary choices?' It's difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I understand that," she said.

"But [also] to degender the category I am concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women which is what I am working towards, and it is a complicated question," she said, acknowledging the ongoing debate over whether the Academy should eliminated gendered acting categories.

"I want inclusivity and more women, just [expletive] more women anywhere anytime all at once."

Jamie's daughter Ruby came out as a trans woman in 2021 and Jamie shared the first photo of her together with her daughter.

The Halloween star looked elegant in all-black ensemble while her daughter looked stunning with a beautiful gothic look, complete with fishnet sleeves.

The 64-year-old had a loving caption for her daughter, writing: "'Helping others is something everyone should do. I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing.'"

She lovingly added: "Ruby I am proud to be your mother. Today more than ever."

Jamie backstage after her win

Jamie had an emotional night as she clinched the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her riveting performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

She delivered a moving speech as the auditorium erupted in applause, surrounded by A-listers in their best glitz and glam, and you can check out the emotional moment in the video below.