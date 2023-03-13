Oscars 2023: Full winners list revealed The best and brightest in Hollywood were crowned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

The 2023 Oscars saw Hollywood's best and brightest crowned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. After delivering some serious glitz and glamour on the champagne carpet, the stars headed inside to find out the final results – and we've got the full winners list here. Keep reading to find out which A-listers took home the gold at the 95th Academy Awards...

Oscar winners 2023

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quean (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

