Oscars 2023: Full winners list revealed

The best and brightest in Hollywood were crowned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

The 2023 Oscars saw Hollywood's best and brightest crowned at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. After delivering some serious glitz and glamour on the champagne carpet, the stars headed inside to find out the final results – and we've got the full winners list here. Keep reading to find out which A-listers took home the gold at the 95th Academy Awards...

Oscar winners 2023

 

Animated Feature Film 

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 

The Sea Beast 

Turning Red 

 

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis) 

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) 

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living) 

 

Actor in a Supporting Role 

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) 

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quean (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

 

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) 

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) 

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

 

Actress in a Supporting Role 

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

 

Cinematography 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis 

Empire of Light

Tár

 

Costume Design 

Babylon 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis 

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris goes to Paris 

 

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár) 

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) 

 

Documentary Feature Film 

All That Breathes 

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire of Love 

A House Made of Splinters 

Navalny 

 

Documentary Short Film 

The Elephant Whisperers 

Haulout 

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect 

Stranger at the Gate 

 

Film Editing 

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Elvis 

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick 

 

International Feature Film 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985 

Close 

EO 

The Quiet Girl 

 

Makeup and Hairstyling 

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Elvis

The Whale 

 

Music (Original Score) 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans 

 

Music (Original Song) 

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman) 

Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 

Naatu Naatu (RRR) 

This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

 

Best Picture 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin 

Elvis 

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans 

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick 

Triangle of Sadness 

Women Talking

 

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis 

The Fabelmans 

 

Short Film (Animated) 

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants 

My Year of Dicks 

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

 

Short Film (Live Action) 

An Irish Goodbye 

Ivalu 

Le Pupille

Night Ride 

The Red Suitcase 

 

Sound 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman 

Elvis 

Top Gun: Maverick 

 

Visual Effects 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 

Top Gun: Maverick

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living 

Top Gun: Maverick 

Women Talking 

 

Best Original Screenplay 

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans 

Tár

Triangle of Sadness 

 

