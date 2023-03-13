John Travolta breaks down in tears as he honors Olivia Newton-John at Oscars 2023 Grease star Olivia passed away in 2022

John Travolta broke down in tears as he took to the Oscars stage to introduce the In Memoriam segment.

The actor was close friends with the late Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar, and barely managed to finish his monologue as he introduced Lenny Kravitz who sang his ballad, "Calling All Angels". The moving montage opened with Olivia, who died in 2022, and also included Raquel Welch, Robbie Coltrane, and Angela Lansbury.

"We celebrate those we've lost, who have dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera through their immeasurable contributions," John began. "Each of them left an individual, an indelible mark that, that, that, that shared and informed us. They've touched our hearts, they've made a smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."

A beloved singer and actress, Olivia passed away at the age of 73 last August following a three-decade battle with breast cancer. John and Olivia played Danny and Sandy in Grease and remained close friends following the hit film's release in 1978.

Olivia's death follows on from John's heartbreaking loss of his wife Kelly Preston, who passed away from breast cancer in 2020. Olivia was there for John and his family during the difficult time.

The singer's husband, John Easterling, announced the heartbreaking news alongside a photograph of her on Instagram and an emotional statement.

It read: "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

