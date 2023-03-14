Loose Women cancelled: show removed from schedule - details

Loose Women is a staple of our favourite daytime TV shows, but Ruth Langsford confirmed that the show would be removed from the schedule for the next few days for a very special reason. Find out why…

Speaking at the end of Monday’s episode, Ruth confirmed that the show wouldn’t be back due to the airing of the Cheltenham Races, which will instead be shown on ITV in place of the chat show. She explained: "We are off for the rest of the week because of the racing at Cheltenham. We will be back next Monday. I know it's a shame, but we will see you then."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford channels Kate Middleton in gorgeous green suit

Loading the player...

As such, the show will be returning to our screens on Monday 20 March, with BBC News temporarily filling in part of the time slot, as well as the races - so we’re sure it is a good time for a nice break for the panellists, which includes the likes of Kaye Adams, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Denise Welch.

MORE: Ruth Langsford is the ultimate princess as she channels royals with new look

MORE: Ruth Langsford's favourite face polish for radiant skin is a 'must-buy' according to Boots shoppers

This isn’t the only TV shake-up this week, as it has also been confirmed that the new Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise has also been taken off the schedule due to Comic Relief on Friday.

The tweet explained: "We won't be here next week - it's @comicrelief! - but don't worry, #BeyondParadise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th." Discussing the break, one fan wrote: "A great cause.. so we'll not mind.. but will be glad when it's back," while another added: "Aww, next ep looks really really good but comic relief is a great cause and we get to see more Tennant."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.