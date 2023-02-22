Ruth Langsford's favourite face polish for radiant skin - and it's a 'must-buy' according to Boots shoppers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s no secret that Ruth Langsford has an impressive skincare routine. The 62-year-old TV star often shares her favourite products for younger-looking skin and her latest is one we want to stock up on immediately.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ruth posted a selfie after applying the Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish, captioned: ‘Bit of pamper time this morning!’

While we’re well acquainted with the iconic Cleanse & Polish, this three-in-one exfoliator isn’t as well known but it gets so many five-star reviews. Delivering both chemical and physical exfoliation, it’s a game-changer for a brighter, more radiant complexion.

Designed to be used once a week after cleansing, the clever formula includes ultra-fine powdered pumice to buff away dead skin cells, while the fruit enzyme AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) work to dissolve tiny skin-dulling particles.

This might sound fairly abrasive, but it’s actually a luxuriously textured cream enriched with moisturising shea butter and rosehip oil. Your skin will feel nourished and won’t be stripped of any essential oils.

Available to shop at Boots for £32, you can currently save £10 on selected Liz Earle products when you spend £30 or more using the code LIZEARLE10.

Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish, £32, Boots

SHOP NOW

There are lots of glowing reviews too, with one customer writing: "Makes my skin feel so fresh, clean and soft. Such a lovely product that feels super expensive. My go-to in the winter when my skin feels rough and looks dull. This fixes all of my problems! A must buy 100%."

While another said: "I have been using this product for many months now and I'm sure that it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Makes my skin feel smooth and tingly clean. Thankfully at 67 I am blessed with very few deep wrinkles which I am sure is due to many years of using Liz Earle products."

NOW SHOP:

Ruth Langsford reveals the £13 secret behind her glossy hair

Holly Willoughby swears by this tinted moisturiser for glowing skin - and it’s less than £20

Ruth Langsford to cause mass sellout at Marks & Spencer with dreamy tie-neck blouse

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.