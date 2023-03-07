Ruth Langsford is the ultimate princess as she channels royals with new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford always looks gorgeous, no matter what she wears. But on Monday, she looked like the ultimate modern princess in a vibrant green suit for her appearance on Loose Women.

Eamonn Holmes' wife proudly modelled her look on her Instagram, as you can see in the video below, and it's almost identical to one that the Princess of Wales wore recently to welcome the Norwegian royals to Windsor.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford models her Zara green suit backstage

Whilst Princess Kate's power suit was from Burberry, Ruth opted for a more affordable option from Zara, which she paired perfectly with a white vest top from Kettlewell Colours and gorgeous leopard heels by Topshop.

"Suited and booted for @loosewomen," she simply captioned the fun video of herself modelling her look backstage in the ITV studios.

The presenter looked gorgeous during Monday's show

Ruth's suit is currently available on Zara for £95.98. The blazer features a lapel collar with long sleeves and padded shoulders. It also has front flap pockets and a golden button fastening on the front.

As for the straight-leg trousers, they are high-waisted with front pockets.

Green suits are certainly having a moment, and the high street has plenty of options for fashion fans who want to copy the look. Case in point, ASOS's affordable boy suit:

GET THE LOOK: Boyfriend blazer, £36, and matching trousers, £22, ASOS,

It's available in sizes four to 18, and it's selling fast, so hurry if you want to grab one.

Meanwhile, Zara's colourful suits have become this season's must-have item, and even other princesses, such as Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, have been pictured wearing them.

Princess Kate recently showed off her gorgeous Burberry suit

Ruth shows her love for fashion and beauty every day, but last year she shared it with her fans as she opened a brand new beauty and style event in London in collaboration with QVC.

Speaking at the time about what inspired her to host the event, Ruth revealed it was after finding she struggles to buy clothes that help her remain "stylish and fashion-forward" as she gets older.

Princess Victoria also owns a green Zara suit

Speaking about her own clothing range, which she designed with QVC, Ruth added: "I'm probably designing things for myself if I'm honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes.

"I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable."

