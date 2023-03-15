FBI: International fans are losing their minds at Vo and Raines' sweet moment – watch The crime series airs on CBS on Wednesdays

The FBI franchise aired its weekly triple bill on Wednesday evening featuring the original series, International, and Most Wanted on CBS – but there was one moment in International between two characters that caught fans' eyes.

The episode saw fan-favorite characters come together in the new episode including Andre Raines, who is played by Carter Redwood, and Cameron Vo, played by Vinessa Vidotto. The scene in question saw the team sitting around the local bar and discussing their bond – check out the video below to see the cute moment that fans were loving…

WATCH: The sweet moment between Raines and Vo that fans were loving

Loading the player...

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reaction to Raines' heartwarming words and it seems many are hoping that a romance between Vo and Raines will eventually come to fruition. One person wrote: "Andre saying 'How much you mean to me' while looking at Vo I'M GONNA BE SICK ACTUALLY #FBIInternational."

A second was equally affected by the moment, tweeting: "STOP!! I can't handle all this #VoRaines eye contact I want them to get together SO badly. #FBIInternational." A third added: "The way Vo and Raines look at each other! #FBIInternational."

MORE: All we know about the upcoming FBI crossover 2023

MORE: FBI International: Why did Christiane Paul leave the show?

Andre Raines is played by Carter Redwood

Plenty more agreed. A fourth tweeted: "Vo & Raines making eyes at each other. #FBIInternational," as a fifth said: "I see Vo showing her feelings to Raines. #FBIInternational." Fans will have tune into future episodes to see what happens between the fan-favorite characters.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to a major crossover within the FBI franchise coming to CBS very soon. The cast from the original series, International, and Most Wanted will come together for a three-hour crossover episode, airing in April.

FBI is airing a major crossover in April

In a statement confirming the exciting episode news, the executive vice president of current programs on CBS Entertainment, Eric Kim, said: "As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time."

The crossover will kick off with FBI: International at 8 pm., followed by FBI at 9 pm and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.