Everything to know about Couple's Therapy - the TV show Sasha Obama works on

Fans were excited to learn that Sasha Obama is working on the hit Showtime show Couples Therapy - but what is it all about? The series recently aired season four in the US, with three seasons available in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Find out more about the compelling show here…

Fans first noticed that, on the credits of the newest season of the hit show, Natasha Obama was listed as a casting interviewer. Natasha is actually Sasha's full name, as she has previously been known to the world by her nickname.

Sasha's role on Couples Therapy

As a casting interviewer, Sasha likely interviews couples to take part in the documentary-style series, which follows several different couples as they sit down with the therapist every week for legitimate sessions where they discuss their marital issues and receive professional help to work through their problems.

Thousands of couples have reportedly applied to the show since it began, with the selection process taking around four months - a very busy time for Sasha!

Speaking to Awards Daily about the interview process, director Kim Roberts explained: "You obviously don’t want to find couples who just want to be on TV. We’re really looking for couples that have a lot of emotional intelligence.

"We think of ourselves as documentary, and we wanted couples that real people could relate to, that had a range of real issues that you can watch."

What is the show about?

Each season is a journey to see whether the couples can work through their issues or agree to split up, while also looking at the therapist Orna Guralnik's responses to the couples she is speaking to, and how she receives her sessions with her counselor, Virginia Goldner, to remain objective and ensure she gives the best possible advice to the pair.

Part of the show's ingenuity is the way that the cameras are hidden in the room. To create the most authentic experience, cameras are hidden behind mirrors to encourage the couples to forget that they are being recorded. The couples work through a 20-week program which is then edited into nine episodes.

The show has been a huge hit, with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong previously revealing that it was a favourite show in the writer's room for the HBO series. It won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming, and international versions of the show have been made in New Zealand and Australia.

Malia Obama's role in the entertainment industry

Sasha isn't the only Obama who has entered the entertainment world, as her big sister Malia Obama took part in the writer's room for Donald Glover's hit show Atlanta back in 2022. She has since been credited as a writer on Prime Video's Swarm and the short film The Heart.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about her, he said: "She's just like an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."