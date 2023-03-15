Ted Lasso star shares reminder for sad reason following season three premiere Have you caught up with the hit Apple TV show yet?

Ted Lasso is finally back on our screens for season three, but a cast member has taken to Twitter to issue a reminder to fans after a backlash in season two.

Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, took to Twitter to remind fans not to get too caught up in the series, writing: "'It’s all just a TV show' HERE WE GO! #TedLasso." The message could well be a response to the passionate fan response from season two after his character turned on Ted, leaking news of his panic attack to the press and leaving Richmond AFC to become the new manager of West Ham. Watch the heartbreaking fallout between Ted and Nate here…

While some fans took to Twitter to troll the actor, others were quick to defend him, with one writing: "PLEASE DO NOT DIRECT HATE AT @nickmohammed HE PLAYS A CHARACTER YOU HATE, YOU DONT HATE HIM #TedLasso But also, damn my dude, you’re brilliant for this."

In response to his latest post about season three, one person wrote: "I'm so looking forward to what your character has to offer this season. Just re-watched seasons 1 and 2 and I'm floored again by your performance!" Another fan added: "If people dislike your character it’s a testament to your acting ability. Really looking forward to this season and fully expecting to hate Nate."

Nick also impressed fans following the shocking plot twist regarding his character with a list of hints from the opening episode that suggested his character would eventually become a villain, including calling Rebecca a shrew in season one when he thought he had been fired, how he enjoyed roasting the players, and how his hair turned slightly grey through the first two seasons to highlight how his bitterness had changed him.

