Today's Savannah Guthrie looks so different as a brunette in unearthed photo

Savannah Guthrie joined Today in July 2012, but long before she landed her gig on the NBC morning show, she worked as a national trial correspondent for CourtTV. Pictured in 2004, we've just discovered an unearthed photo from the early days of her career – and she looks so different! Keep scrolling to see the most gorgeous throwback of the star, plus click the video below to learn more about her rise to fame...

Seen rocking a bold red lip and a brunette bob rather than her signature blonde style, Savannah looked seriously glamorous while attending Lucky Magazine's VIP Preview in New York. At the time, she had been busy reporting on high-profile legal proceedings, which would include the Martha Stewart case and the Michael Jackson trial.

Of course, it was eight years later that Savannah would eventually be appointed a co-anchor on Today – and the rest is history! Back in 2022, the broadcast journalist spoke to People about her 10-year anniversary on the show, and she revealed that even now, her role on Today feels like a "pinch me moment."

Savannah pictured in November 2004

"I remember it well," she said. "I remember when I first came to New York to join the third hour, the nine o'clock hour. And it was just — I kind of couldn't really believe that it was happening and I couldn't believe how fun my job was. I mean, not that covering politics or being on the campaign trail isn't fun. There's obviously a lot that I loved about it. But the Today Show is so iconic, and to get to be part of it was just a pinch me moment that has been continuing for 10 years."

She would later join Today in 2012

Savannah continued: "It's been a dream come true, really. And of course, I remember my first day. I remember stressing out about my outfit. I remember when I got the main job at the seven o'clock, a year later, and that was exciting and stressful and terrifying, just all of the emotions wrapped up in one."

