Savannah Guthrie missing again from Today Show – all we know

Savannah Guthrie was once again missing from her role as lead host of the Today Show on Monday morning.

The 51-year-old had been absent from the show earlier this March due to her catching Covid for a third time. The incident was a dramatic one, as Savannah tested positive while live on air. See the moment in the video below.

However, thankfully for the beloved host, Monday's absence was not due to illness. The American reporter's friend and co-host Hoda, who was joined by Craig Melvin in the place of Savannah, briefly explained why her friend was away at the start of the show.

"It's the Monday morning after the Oscars," the 58-year-old began, before adding: "Savannah's off."

Later on the show she clarified: "Savannah has the morning off."

Seeing as Savannah was spotted at the Oscars and then at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with her husband Michael Feldman, it can be assumed she was absent from Today simply because she was having a much needed lie in.

Savannah with her husband at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Such a comfort wasn't wanted by all in the studio, however. A few minutes after the start of the show, Hoda and Craig were joined by their colleague Kaylee Hartung who had also been at the Oscars the night before.

"Girl, I know you had a late night, you look great this morning," Hoda told the reporter prior to her beginning her report about the 2023 awards ceremony.

"You're too sweet Hoda," Kaylee replied, before adding: "Sleep, it's overrated!"

Hoda and Craig led the first two hours together

Following her absence due to Covid earlier in March, Savannah returned to the show on the same day Hoda also returned after a prolonged period of absence due to her daughter being ill in the ICU.

Supporting her friend last Monday, Savannah said: "It is nice to have you back right where you belong." Here's looking forward to Savannah's return to the show soon also.

