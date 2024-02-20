Savannah Guthrie became emotional as she opened up about one of the "hardest times" of her life while discussing her new book, Mostly What God Does, on Tuesday's edition of Today.

In a prerecorded video, Savannah spoke about the impact of the death of her father, Charles, who suddenly passed away from a heart attack when she was 16 years old.

"It was earth-shattering," said Savannah. "Sometimes I divide my life into two parts: before my dad died and after."

watch: Savannah Guthrie tears up as she reflects on 'hardest time' of her life: 'I felt so alone'

Opening up about her relationship with God, Savannah, 52, continued: "My father was a man of deep faith and conviction. I remember being asked by friends, 'How can you still believe?' and I remember saying, 'Oh no, this is when I need him the most. I can't lose my dad and lose God at the same time.'"

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie with her late father

She went on to reveal how her faith was a comfort to her during a time when she was struggling. "During one of the hardest times of my life, I was really, really struggling and I felt so alone and kind of forgotten. I remember one day I sitting on my bed crying and saying, 'Rescue me God, rescue me' and I remember hearing, deep inside me, 'I am rescuing you,'" Savannah explained.

Tearing up, the host continued: "It actually took me years to understand what I think God was really saying. What I think he was saying was in these hard times, this pain, this is your path, so you won't stay here forever. As hard as it is, this is the way out, this is my rescue."

Savannah then recalled a time when her faith gave her the strength she needed to host her first show as Today's main anchor after suffering a "blinding migraine".

© NBC Savannah became emotional as she spoke about her new book

"I had no idea how on earth I was going to get out there," she said, before revealing that as she lay down in her office, a verse "popped" into her head.

Reciting the passage, she said: "I look to the hills. Where does my help come from? It comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth."

After the prerecorded clip, Savannah sat down with her co-stars, who praised the journalist for opening up about her faith.

© NBC Al Roker praised Savannah for speaking about her faith publicly

Al Roker said: "I think it takes a certain amount of bravery to speak about your faith openly but once you start, people are so open to it and want to share it."

Savannah added: "I think these themes of God's love, kindess, compassion, grace and mercy are universally appealing. I've been so thankful because I've had a few people read it now. People of different faiths or no faith at all and they've found something in there that has resonates with them and I hope so because I think that message of love is so needed."

Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere is available to buy now.