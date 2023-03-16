The Tattooist of Auschwitz to be made into a series – star-studded cast announced

Emmy Griffiths
The Little Mermaid star is set to star as Lale in the upcoming adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris is the sort of novel that stays with people long after they finish the last page – and now the bestseller is set to be adapted into a miniseries with a star-studded cast.
The story, which follows the lives of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman in Nazi Germany, will be released as a Sky and Peacock Original adaptation, and sees The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King and Baptiste's Anna Próchniak play the respective roles.
WATCH: Jonah is also set to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid
The series is set to follow the true-life story of Lale Sokolov, "a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two".
The synopsis reads: "One day, he meets Gita while tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances."
Will you be watching the series?
Speaking about the series, Jonah said: "It is a huge privilege to be telling Lale’s incredible story — one that he was so courageous to share. I have the utmost respect and admiration for his ability to find humanity and kindness in the most inhumane of places.
MORE: Princess Beatrice actress in new Prince Andrew drama revealed
MORE: Bridgerton stars share major update on season 3 - and fans are excited
"These scripts heartbreakingly and vividly depict this appalling time in our history, and I feel proud to be honouring Lale and Gita’s remarkable journey."
Jonah has also been filming World on Fire season two
Anna added: "Reimagining Gita Sokolov and her story for screen has been one of the greatest honours of my career so far, as well as a heartrending experience. I know this won’t be an easy story to tell, but I will treat their story with the utmost respect."
When will The Tattooist of Auschwitz be released?
The show is currently filming, so viewers will have a while to wait until this one is on our screens. The series currently has a release date of 2024 – so watch this space.
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.