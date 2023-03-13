The Last of Us viewers majorly clash over shocking season one finale Warning, major spoilers ahead for the season finale

The Last of Us was a huge success for HBO, but the finale of the hit show’s first season certainly left fans divided. For those who hadn’t previously played ht video game, the storyline came as a big shock - with many taking to Twitter to discuss the details of the show. Warning, major spoilers ahead…

In the episode, Joel and Ellie finally make it to their destination and reunite with the Fireflies, only for Joel to learn that the only way to extract the possibility of a cure from Ellie is to kill her. Unable to accept losing her after developing a close bond while traveling together, Joel goes on a rampage of violence, killing many inside the hospital including Marlene, and rescuing Ellie - despite her potential to cure the world of the devastating virus. See the emotional moment here…

WATCH: Joel saves Ellie from the Fireflies in the Last of Us season finale

Upon waking, Joel lies and tells Ellie that they had given up trying to find a cure after dozens of people had come forward with the same immunity from the Cordyceps virus as her and that he was only just able to get them both out of the hospital alive after an attack from raiders.

Joel saved Ellie from the Fireflies organization

Fans have mixed feelings about whether Joel had made the right decision, with one writing: "Me watching the Twitter discourse over whether or not Joel did the right thing unfold knowing I’m a Joel Miller defender to the depths of my core and nothing will ever change my mind."

Another person added: "The fireflies just dead WRONG for not waking up Ellie, it doesn't matter if she would have consented, it's the fact they didn't even want to entertain the idea the CHILD would say no, drugged her up and took her directly to DIE smh. Joel Miller did nothing wrong."

Ellie and Joel had formed a close bond

A third person added: "Why would Joel do that when he could have saved the world?' And my answer to them is always this: he did, he did save the world. it's just that the world was that girl, and that's it."

