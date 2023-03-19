These NCIS: Los Angeles photos will make fans so emotional as finale nears The NCIS: LA two-part finale premieres on May 14 and 21

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles have relied on having Sunday nights to watch for the past fourteen years, though that's all about to change.

The fan-favorite show, which is both the first and longest-running spinoff of the longtime CBS series, is coming to an end on May 21st.

The ending to the police drama will feature a two-part finale, the first airing on May 14th, and after the very final episode, fans will get treated to a farewell special featuring cast interviews and plenty of behind-the-scenes moments from the last fourteen years.

After working together for over a decade, the cast has most certainly become like family, and in throwback photos from their very first years together, it seems it's an energy everyone has had from the start.

The original cast featured Chris O'Connell as G. Callen, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange, Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye, and Barrett Foa as Eric Beale. Fan favorite Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Kensi's romantic counterpart Marty Deeks, guest starred at the end of season one and became a regular in season two.

A lot has happened in the fourteen years since it first aired, and not all of the cast members made it through the end, but the ones that remained, and those who joined later on, remain a true NCIS family.

The original cast look so fresh-faced and eager about their new roles in a promotional shot from over ten years ago

The whole lot celebrated the impending finale with a wrap party in Los Angeles, and seeing the before and after photos from their first years together to celebrating their last will surely make fans so emotional.

They'll be able to further go through all of NCIS' 14-year adventure with the farewell special, which is titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles. The one-hour farewell special will air at 10pm EST on May 21st and is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight. It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

The remaining cast celebrated the show's finale with a wrap party in Los Angeles

Showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill reflected on the incoming conclusion to the show, and per Variety, he said: "Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years."

He added: "Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

