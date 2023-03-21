GMA's Rob Marciano urged to stay safe as he shares latest update amid time off show The ABC News meteorologist has been absent from the show for a while

Rob Marciano was once a permanent fixture on ABC News as one of its chief weekend meteorologists, often presenting segments on Good Morning America as well.

However, the well-known TV reporter has been absent from the screen since November of 2022, primarily being replaced on GMA and its parent network by Ginger Zee.

Amid a difficult time in his personal life given ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife Eryn, the anchor hasn't given up pursuing his main professional duties.

In fact, Rob still continues to share his exploits on social media from reporting on the weather with that familiar ABC News jacket and his timely updates.

His latest appearance on his feeds was a scary one, however, as he reported on the rapidly changing weather patterns in California.

A compilation of memories from his time there that he'd shared was captioned: "2 Crews, 2 Italians, and 2 Atmospheric Rivers — our own little version of March Madness." But his fans were more concerned than anything else.

Rob's fans urged him to stay safe with his ABC News work

One commented: "Every month for you seems like weather madness - stay safe," while another added: "So appreciate the reporting you and GZ and your crews are doing with this crazy weather! Stay safe…"

A third also quipped: "You are definitely experiencing some crazy weather. Maybe next time you're out you will get to ski with no rain."

It's very possible the anchor is taking some time off to spend with his family, particularly his two kids Madelynn and Mason, even taking them on a ski trip back in February.

Amid contrasting reasons for Rob's absence, though, fans have clamored for his return, with one even taking to social media to write: "That's it. I'm gone. @RobMarciano is still not back. The whole dynamic is off. I waited. I give up."

The ABC meteorologist is also a doting dad to his two kids

Another also said: "I don't understand! Why isn't @RobMarciano coming to @GMA studios on weekends? How long will this continue?"

