Susanna Reid looks completely different in unearthed photo from first news broadcast Susanna presented her first news bulletin in 2000

Susanna Reid is a familiar face to many thanks to her role on Good Morning Britain, which sees the presenter wake up the nation with the latest news headlines. The 52-year-old was a household name long before her days on the ITV programme however, having co-hosted BBC Breakfast for 11 years from 2003 to 2014.

But before she became one of the biggest names in breakfast TV, Susanna worked her way up, starting out as a news producer for BBC Radio Bristol. She got her big TV break soon after, presenting her first national news bulletin on BBC News in 2000 - and sported a completely different look at the time!

Back in 2020, Susanna treated her Instagram followers to a throwback photo from her first day reading a national news bulletin.

In 2020, Susanna shared a throwback to her first news bulletin

Poking fun at her hairstyle, she penned in the caption: "Someone at TV Live unearthed my first national news bulletin on BBC TV. It was in May 2000 so there's 20 years between these pictures. Rocking the Playmobil hair."

Fans reacted to the snap in the comments section, with many saying Susanna looks younger now than she did back then. "You haven’t aged. In fact you look younger now," wrote one follower, while another added: "Definitely look younger now. Need your tips for this please!"

From reporting for BBC News, Susanna went on to join BBC Breakfast. The mum-of-three became a main presenter on the show in 2012, hosting alongside Charlie Stayt on the weekend before landing a position as a weekday host with the late Bill Turnbull.

Susanna has hosted Good Morning Britain since 2014

She joined Good Morning Britain in 2014, fronting the programme alongside former co-host Piers Morgan.

The star has often been recognised for her work and was even nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year category at the Royal Television Society Awards this year. While she lost out to the BBC's Clive Myrie, she still took the opportunity to thank the show's crew. Watch the video below to see her tribute…

