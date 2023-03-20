GMB's Susanna Reid stunned after Ed Balls calls her 'slow' in awkward moment Viewers reacted on Twitter

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid looked visibly stunned after her co-host Ed Balls said she was "a bit slow" during Monday morning's programme.

Ed was reminiscing about his time on Celebrity Bake Off, which returned to Channel 4 on Sunday, when he couldn't remember the name of Kimberley Walsh's Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl, who contracted malaria after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds to beat the disease.

Ed explained that Kimberley won the competition after recounting Cheryl's story but blanked on the Fight For This Love singer's name and looked to Susanna for help, who took a few seconds to come to his rescue.

"I was waiting for you to fill in the gap there for me," said Ed. "You were a bit slow," he added, prompting Susanna to respond: "Blimey!" Watch the moment in the video below…

Susanna went on to say: "Right ok, well I'm sorry about that," prompting laughter from both Ed and Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to Ed's blunder, with one person writing: " Love how Ed turned his brain freeze on its head by blaming Susanna for being slow to the rescue," while another added: "'You were a bit slow' he says to her when he didn't even know Cheryl's name."

Ed said Susanna was "a bit slow" to prompt him with Cheryl's name

The awkward moment comes almost a week after Ed was forced to apologise after swearing on air. The hosts were chatting about Danny Dyer's previous comments about former prime minister David Cameron, which he made while appearing on the show back in 2018.

At the time, the EastEnders star used a swear word to describe David, asking why was able to relax in France "with his trotters up" while Britain dealt with the consequences of Brexit.

Susanna appeared to be taken aback by Ed's comment

"He used a 'T-word," said Ed, asking: "Are we allowed to say that this early?"

Susanna quickly replied: "No, it's on the Ofcom list."

After saying the expletive, Ed realised his mistake and apologised. "Apparently I shouldn't have said that, I didn't know!" he said. "You should have told me, sorry!"

