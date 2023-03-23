What happened to Shannon and Caitlin on Married at First Sight Australia? The E4 reality programme has seen plenty of drama in series ten

We have been loving series ten of Married at First Sight Australia. The reality programme, which was filmed Down Under in August 2022, is being nightly on E4 for fans in the UK and the tenth series has not been short of drama.

One couple in particular, Shannon and Caitlin, have faced many tense moments in the episodes. During episode seven, the couples took part in Confessions Week, which saw Shannon "rank" the female contestants on the show. Take a look at the video to see what happened.

Since then, the pair have continued to face rocky patches. But what happened to them in the end? Here's all we know.

What happened between Shannon and Caitlin on MAFS Australia?

Shannon and Caitlin faced their first bump in the road when Shannon criticised his new bride's appearance during the ranking challenge. Shannon said: "I haven't seen these girls without makeup... but I have seen you without makeup." Unsurprisingly, Caitlin said she felt "hurt" by these comments.

Shannon and Caitlin faced a few issues in their marriage

Things got more complicated when Shannon was caught phoning his ex-fiancee. After being confronted about the call with his ex, with whom he shares a child, Shannon broke down and admitted he still had feelings for her.

During intimacy week, Shannon had more to say about his wife when it came to physical attraction. "You are a good-looking girl – just not in my eyes."

Caitlin then decided to leave the experiment

Soon, it became clear that the pair's relationship was beyond repair and they decided to not move forward in the experiment. After insisting she deserves better, Caitlin asked to leave the show and the three experts were happy for her to move on.

Where are Shannon and Caitlin from MAFS Australia now?

It's been reported that Shannon reunited with his ex, Jamea Drake, with whom he shared a four-year-old daughter. Caitlin, meanwhile, is now working for fellow MAFS alum Melinda in a beauty salon.

