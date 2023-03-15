9-1-1: Lone Star's Rob Lowe's lookalike son causes stir amid show's milestone The 9-1-1 on Fox spin-off is already making big strides

Rob Lowe is joining the cast and crew of Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star as they mark a major milestone for the spin-off.

The actor shared that just as the show was readying to air its big 50th episode, which you can check out a moment from in the video below, he'd featured as the next cover star for Men's Health Magazine – and it's all the more special.

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star releases milestone 50th episode

Loading the player...

Joining him on the cover was his younger son with wife Sheryl Berkoff, 27-year-old John Owen Lowe, a fellow actor.

The duo posed for a series of photographs in the desert, showcasing their toned physiques as the similarities were quite evident between the 58-year-old and his son.

The two also got to talking about the upcoming Netflix series Unstable, which they star in and executive produced, influenced by their relationship on social media and due to drop on March 30th.

Fans raved over photos from the shoot Rob shared, with Paris Hilton saying they were "Killing it," and John joking: "We did a great job of making it seem like we get along!"

Rob appeared on the cover of Men's Health with his son John

An enthusiastic fan also gushed: "Are you aging in reverse? Share your secrets!!" while another also said: "You guys look more like bros rather than dad & son which is also because Rob never seems to age LOL."

Lone Star aired its spectacular 50th episode around the same time the issue was released, a double dose of happiness for Rob, who stars as firefighter captain Owen Strand.

The show first premiered in January of 2020 and is now airing its fourth season while the main show, featuring recent Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, is in its sixth season.

Another of the leads on Lone Star, Ronen Rubinstein, shared a sweet message on the eve of the show's 50th episode, writing on Instagram: "OUR 50th EPISODE IS TONIGHT Y'ALL!

Lone Star aired its milestone 50th episode

"I can't begin to state how grateful and fortunate I feel to be in this position. Milestones like this don't happen very often for an actor. Most of the time, we're lucky if we book any kind of gig. This is truly a remarkable moment. THANK YOU!"

