Good Morning Britain star Richard Arnold styles out awkward mishap live on air

Good Morning Britain star Richard Arnold tripped live on air while filming Friday's episode of the ITV breakfast show. As he prepared to helm his entertainment segment, the TV presenter was seen heading over to the news desk when he suddenly slipped and fell into his chair – click the video below to see what happened.

Shortly after he stumbled, the show cut to a quick interval, before panning back onto Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, who couldn't help but smile. Richard, ever the professional, carried on with the show as if nothing had happened.

While the journalist handled the situation with flair, a few fans were quick to point out Richard's tumble on the show. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Did Richard Arnold just stack it on #GMB?"

Meanwhile, a second joked: "Did you enjoy your trip @RichardAArnold @GMB @benshephard @kategarraway, have a fab day" which Richard later retweeted in a hilarious twist. Just when we thought we couldn't love him more!

Following the mishap, Richard's co-stars Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard played it cool

When it comes to live TV, there's always the possibility that things might go wrong, and in an earlier interview on Friday's show, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard were left in a fit of giggles following their chat with Succession actor, Brian Cox.

During the live television interview, Brian was entertaining the hosts with an anecdote about his character, Logan Roy, on the hit HBO and Sky show, when he made something of a sweeping statement and apologised for the cheeky comment.

After saying, "Americans, they're dumb" for mispronouncing Executive Producer Adam McKay's name, Brian then apologised, quickly adding: "No, I'm sorry I don't mean that."

Kate and Ben laughed after Brian's comments and seemed hugely entertained by learning more about Logan's iconic character on the show. Brian is currently promoting the fourth and final season of Succession, which is set to premiere on TV on 27 March.

