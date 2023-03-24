GMB stars Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard get the giggles at guest's surprising insult Brian Cox joined GMB to chat the final season of Succession

Good Morning Britain stars Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard were left laughing at their star guest Brian Cox on Friday’s episode of the breakfast show after the Succession star made something of a faux pas.

During the live television interview, Brian was entertaining the hosts with an anecdote about his character, Logan Roy, on the hit HBO and Sky show, when he made something of a sweeping statement and apologised for the cheeky mishap. Watch the funny clip here…

WATCH: Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd were in stitches over the awkward moment

Kate and Ben laughed after Brian’s comments, and seemed hugely entertained by learning more about Logan’s iconic character on the show - and viewers at home appeared to have the same reaction! Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Brilliant. Love Brian."

Brian is currently promoting the fourth and final season of Succession, which is set to premiere on TV on 27 March. The hugely popular show focuses on the incredibly wealthy Roy family, with Brian playing the ruthless patriarch of the family who is consistently disappointed by his four children, Connor, Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

Brian plays Logan in Succession

Speaking about the character, he explained: "He’s very misunderstood. All he wants to do is find a successor for his business and all he wants to do is hang out with his children and their useless, their hopeless, a nightmare. His Achilles tendon is that he loves them. And he’d be a lot happier if he didn’t love his children."

The new season of Succession will be its last

The actor revealed that he "felt nothing" after filming his final scene of the show, telling Variety: "It was the last scene, finito." Hinting at how his character’s story concludes, he added: "Logan absolutely gets what he needs.

"That’s the great thing about the show. He gets peace, which is good… American series live well past their sellout date: This one won’t do that. HBO would love us to go for as long as ‘Game of Thrones,’ but thank God it won’t happen."

