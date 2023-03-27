This Morning sparked a huge reaction from its viewers on Monday morning when they tuned in to see a live breast examination taking place during one of the show's segments.

Host Holly Willoughby was joined by Friday presenter Alison Hammond, who stood in for Phillip Schofield amid his absence, as well as Dr Sara Kayat, who performed a breast examination on a model to show viewers how to properly check for symptoms of breast cancer.

WATCH: Dr Sara Kayat performs breast examination on This Morning

Do you know how to check your breasts properly? @Sara_Kayat shows you the simple way to check your breasts for signs of breast cancer. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/K6AemHWLnW — This Morning (@thismorning) March 27, 2023

Taking to Twitter, some viewers couldn't help but express their shock at seeing nudity on daytime television. One person wrote: "Just tuned in. Got a bit of a shock #ThisMorning," while another added: "What on Earth. I cannot believe they're getting away with showing boobs at 10:35 on a Monday morning."

Dr Sara Kayat performed a breast examination on Monday's show

Most viewers, however, were overwhelmingly positive about the segment and thanked the show for including it, as well as Dr Sara for her clear demonstration.

One person tweeted: "@thismorning Bravo for that clear breast examination! Thank you! So helpful to see it done live!! #ThisMorning," while another added: "Thank you #ThisMorning for actually showing us how to do a proper self-examination. Now I know how to do the check correctly."

Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond hosted Monday's show

A third person commented: "Just want to praise @thismorning 'how to check your breasts' segment… it's something that women aren't really taught how to do and it's so important to know how to check properly! Thank you!!"

Other fans of the show also praised the model for going topless on live television for the demonstration. One person wrote: "#ThisMorning. Just wanted to say how brave and amazing the lady is to be live on TV to allow the Dr to show us how to check our breast," while another added: "Well done to the (brave imo) lady putting herself in that position to have a live examination. And good on #ThisMorning for highlighting the technique for ladies."

