This Morning's Josie Gibson panics after on-set mistake

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was left startled on Thursday, after filming for a segment that went hilariously wrong. As she headed to the Caravan & Camping Show in Birmingham, Josie was in the middle of a live segment when she accidentally set off an alarm, and it caused a major disruption. Click the video below to watch the hysterical moment – plus Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield's rib-tickling reaction to Josie's mistake…

True to form, Josie managed to style out the on-set mishap, and quickly made a joke about setting off the alarm, she even used it as a selling point for the motorhome – what a pro.

"Good alarm, brilliant alarm," she joked – just when we thought we couldn't love her more! It's not the first time this week that This Morning has come to a surprise halt, as on Tuesday co-host Holly was forced to leave her seat after taking part in a pancake-tasting test gone wrong.

To celebrate Pancake Day, the presenting duo tried out controversial pancake dishes, including cheese and marmite, strawberry and balsamic vinegar and gravy pancakes - and it's safe to say the third dish didn't go down so well with Holly.

The mum-of-three was apprehensive going into the taste test, which would see them try and guess the flavours and warned she would "vomit" into her napkin if tuna was involved in the recipe. Luckily for Holly, the dishes were free from tuna, but it was the gravy pancake that caused disruption to the show.

Earlier this week the show came to a halt after Holly Willoughby was forced to leave her seat

After taking a bite, the TV star immediately got up from her seat and headed to the back of the studio where she could quickly spit out the pancake away from the cameras – poor Holly! Viewers were quick to react to the segment, with some preferring the classic recipe combinations.

One person wrote: "Can't beat pancakes with lemon and sugar." However, others didn't see the issue with combining gravy with pancakes, with one viewer tweeting: "What's wrong with gravy? A pancake is just a flat Yorkshire pudding."

