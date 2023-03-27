Fans saying same thing about new thriller The Night Agent The action series is trending on Netflix

Do you need a brand-new series to watch? The Night Agent landed on Netflix recently and certainly looks like a strong contender for your watch list. Fans have been watching in abundance and the series has managed to gain the top spot in the trending TV shows on the streaming site.

The ten-episode series is an action spy-thriller based on the novel by Matthew Quirk and focuses on one FBI Agent who finds himself in the centre of an investigation involving a huge conspiracy against the White House. Check out the video below to see the full-length trailer and get a glimpse of what the episodes have in store.

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on The Night Agent – and many are in agreement that it is one of the best Netflix thriller series for a long time! One person wrote: "I'm loving the suspense and thrill of The Night Agent.

"It has just the right amount of everything, and also romance! Great series. Most shows I don’t care for these days, but this one is worth it! One more ep to go, no spoilers."

Gabriel Basso leads the cast of The Night Agent

A second echoed this: "@netflix The Night agent is probably the best thing you've created in the last few years. Please bring out Season 2 #TheNightAgent #Netflix." A third added: "If you're looking for something to binge give The Night Agent on Netlfix a watch. I watched it over two days, 10/10 #TheNightAgent."

A fourth, meanwhile, said: "It's been a while since I've seen a *solid* procedural thriller/drama. #TheNightAgent."

The series is on Netflix now

The synopsis for the show reads: "The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."

The show stars Gabriel Basso in the leading role as Peter Sutherland, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Oscar nominee Hong Chau as Diane Farr.

